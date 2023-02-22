Legendary Galis honored

Legendary Greek basketball player Nikos Galis will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Physical Education and Sports Science Department for his outstanding contribution to sport, culture and society.

He is the leading scorer in the history of the Greek Championship and widely regarded as Europe’s greatest scorer ever, and as one of the all-time greatest players in FIBA history. In 1991, he was named one of FIBA’s 50 Greatest Players. In 2007, he became an inaugural member of the FIBA Hall of Fame while in 2008 he was chosen as one of the 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.