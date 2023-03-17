Reds clinch playoff spot, Greens win in France

Greek teams traveled well this week in the Euroleague, and while Olympiakos scored a record 10th road win, beating Zalgiris at Kaunas, Panathinaikos registered only its third victory away from home, defeating out-of-form Villeurbanne in France on Thursday.

Olympiakos won 74-72 in Lithuania and remains alone on top, qualifying mathematically to the playoffs – while it is also looking good for finishing first with five games left to play in the regular season.

On Thursday the Reds led for most of the game, but a late comeback effort by Zalgiris put the Greeks’ lead at risk. Eventually Sasha Vezenkov won it for the Greek champion scoring six seconds from the end, with the hosts unable to respond.

In this 21st win in 29 games, Olympiakos had Vezenkov notch up 25 points and Shaquielle McKissic add another 18.

Panathinaikos recorded its first road win in Europe in 2023, defeating Villeurbanne 86-82 at Lyon’s Astrobale court to shake off the shocking loss at PAOK for the Greek league last Monday.

The Greens did not let this opportunity for a road win pass them by, and led by a more mature than ever Dwayne Bacon (13 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Paris Lee (14 points, 9/9 free throws) they went ahead early in the second period and never relinquished their advantage.

Villeurbanne led 26-20 after Q1, but a partial 12-1 by Panathinaikos put it ahead, for a total of 32 points in the second quarter alone.

Panathinaikos, that remains 16th, now has a 10-19 record.