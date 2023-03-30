Reds secure Euroleague playoffs’ home advantage

Olympiakos has clinched the home advantage for the Euroleague playoffs after its win over Villeurbanne, while Panathinaikos ended its poor run with a home win against Bayern.

The Reds scored their 22nd win in 31 matches, downing hapless Villeurbanne 81-55 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus on Wednesday.

The Greek champion is now assured of a top-four spot and continues to lead the table alongside Real Madrid, as the match against its French opponent was hardly an even contest – at times it appeared it was men against boys.

Shaquielle McKissic and Thomas Walkup scored 11 points each.

Up next Olympiakos is hosting Panathinaikos in Piraeus on Friday.

The Greens defeated Bayern Munich 86-76 in Athens on Tuesday for their 11th win in 31 games.

Giorgos Papagiannis played a spectacular game, for a career-leading tally of 24 points, and an impeccable 7/7 two-pointers, 3/3 triples and 1/1 free throw, plus 11 rebounds.

Panathinaikos fell behind by six after the first quarter, but improved significantly later and went as far ahead as 16 points. This was a much-needed win for a club in crisis.