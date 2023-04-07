SPORTS BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens fail to meet expectations

[Intime News]

Olympiakos missed the chance to clinch the top spot of the Euroleague table for the regular season, going down on Thursday at Red Star Belgrade, while Panathinaikos lost to visiting Alba Berlin in Athens on Friday.

Despite leading in the first half, Olympiakos went down 87-79 at Red Star Belgrade, but it’s still tied with Real Madrid at the top of the table, with a 23-10 record.

The Greek champion started strongly, advancing 30-26 after Q1 and 47-45 at half-time, but its offense failed to meet expectations in the second half, as the vocal crowd pushed the Serbs to victory.

Having five players in double digits was not enough for Olympiakos on the night. Sasha Vezenkov made 16 points and Thomas Walkup added 15.

In its final home game for this season’s Euroleague Panathinaikos failed to beat lowly Alba Berlin, going down 88-84.

The Greens came back from 14 points down (34-20) to go ahead by five (83-78) toward the end, but their nervous shooting allowed the German visitors to score a partial 10-1 and snatch victory.

Pacing Panathinaikos, that is on an 11-22 record, were Dwayne Bacon with 16 points and Marius Grigonis with 15.

Basketball Panathinaikos Olympiakos

