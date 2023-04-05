Greens and Yellows stay on top through road wins

Leaders Panathinaikos and AEK scored road wins for the Super League playoffs at Aris and Volos, but Olympiakos kept up their chase with a come-from-behind win over PAOK two days after the departure of its Spanish coach Michel.

Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar broke the deadlock at the “Kleanthis Vikelidis” stadium to give Panathinaikos a 1-0 win over Aris on Wednesday. This was the first goal for the Greens in three games. Aris finished the game with 10 men due to the red card shown to Aboubakar Camara.

AEK also won 1-0 on the road, beating Volos thanks to an Orbelin Pineda strike early on, a lead the Yellows held on to for their second road win in three days, after beating PAOK last Sunday.

Olympiakos has all but put PAOK out of contention for the title and remained three points off the pace, winning 3-1 at the “Georgios Karaiskakis” stadium.

PAOK led by half-time with a Brandon Thomas goal, but Olympiakos – having caretaker Jose Anigo on its bench – responded in the second half with goals from Cedric Bakambu, Giorgos Masouras and Youssef El-Arabi (from the penalty spot).

Panathinaikos and AEK lead the table with 66 points, seven rounds of games before the end. Olympiakos follows with 63, PAOK stayed at 57, Aris is on 41 and Volos on 40.