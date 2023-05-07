SPORTS

Greek Cup final venue to be announced

Greek Cup final venue to be announced

The problems with finding a venue for the Greek Cup final are continuing, but it seems that the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) will arrive at its final decision for the crucial match on Monday, May 8.

With the window of opportunity narrowing for the trophy match between AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki, the federation has been in constant negotiations over the last few days to reach a final decision over which stadium will host the Greek Cup final.

The meeting of the Hellenic Football Federation is scheduled for 4 p.m. and is expected to decide what will happen with the fans in the stands – i.e. whether tickets and/or invitations will be distributed. 

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
With no venue for cup final, Greek soccer back in turmoil
SPORTS

With no venue for cup final, Greek soccer back in turmoil

PAOK holds the Greens, Olympiakos denies AEK
SOCCER

PAOK holds the Greens, Olympiakos denies AEK

Top refs pulled from Greek Super League playoffs over safety concerns
SPORTS

Top refs pulled from Greek Super League playoffs over safety concerns

Goalless draw leaves title race wide open
SOCCER

Goalless draw leaves title race wide open

Greens and Yellows set up league final of sorts
SOCCER

Greens and Yellows set up league final of sorts

Two-horse race for the Super League as Greens and Yellows win away
SOCCER

Two-horse race for the Super League as Greens and Yellows win away