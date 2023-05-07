Greek Cup final venue to be announced

The problems with finding a venue for the Greek Cup final are continuing, but it seems that the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) will arrive at its final decision for the crucial match on Monday, May 8.

With the window of opportunity narrowing for the trophy match between AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki, the federation has been in constant negotiations over the last few days to reach a final decision over which stadium will host the Greek Cup final.

The meeting of the Hellenic Football Federation is scheduled for 4 p.m. and is expected to decide what will happen with the fans in the stands – i.e. whether tickets and/or invitations will be distributed.