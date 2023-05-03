SPORTS

Top refs pulled from Greek Super League playoffs over safety concerns

Top refs pulled from Greek Super League playoffs over safety concerns

The governing body of soccer in Europe, UEFA, has decided to suspend its support for foreign referees of the Elite and A categories to officiate in Greek Super League playoff matches, as a consequence of the violent incidents directed against them.

The decision was conveyed in a letter on Tuesday from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to Hellenic Football Federation chief Panagiotis Baltakos.

Ceferin expressed gratitude for the concern shown on the matter by EPO and the government to prevent such incidents but noted, “Right now, we have to prioritize security of our match officials.”

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Goalless draw leaves title race wide open
SOCCER

Goalless draw leaves title race wide open

Greens and Yellows set up league final of sorts
SOCCER

Greens and Yellows set up league final of sorts

Two-horse race for the Super League as Greens and Yellows win away
SOCCER

Two-horse race for the Super League as Greens and Yellows win away

Fearing violence, Greece keeps fans away from cup final
SPORTS

Fearing violence, Greece keeps fans away from cup final

AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final
SOCCER

AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination
SPORTS

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination