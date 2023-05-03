Top refs pulled from Greek Super League playoffs over safety concerns

The governing body of soccer in Europe, UEFA, has decided to suspend its support for foreign referees of the Elite and A categories to officiate in Greek Super League playoff matches, as a consequence of the violent incidents directed against them.

The decision was conveyed in a letter on Tuesday from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to Hellenic Football Federation chief Panagiotis Baltakos.

Ceferin expressed gratitude for the concern shown on the matter by EPO and the government to prevent such incidents but noted, “Right now, we have to prioritize security of our match officials.”