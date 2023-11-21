Greece denies France a perfect record

Greece managed to snatch a point against almighty France on Tuesday at the end of the Euro 2024, although the result has no bearing on the group. The challenge of the March playoffs for the Nations League is now on the Greeks’ minds.

The Greeks drew 2-2 with the French at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia, in a very interesting game, that had the visitors lead toward the end of the first half with a Kolo Muani strike.

A spectacular long-range left-foot strike by Tasos Bakasetas early in the second half leveled things up for the Greeks and within five minutes Fotis Ioannidis completed the hosts’ comeback with a tap-in from close after a great run by Dimitris Giannoulis from the left.

The French escaped defeat with a missile shot by Youssouf Fofana and were unlucky not to get all three points as in the dying stages they were denied twice by the woodwork of Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

These were the first and only points France has dropped in this qualifying campaign.

Greece still has a chance to make the Euro 2024 finals through the Nations League playoffs. On March 21 it will host Kazakhstan and if it wins it will face the winner of the Georgia vs Luxembourg tie.