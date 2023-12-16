SPORTS

Olympiacos fan banned from life from stadium after racist slur

Olympiacos fan banned from life from stadium after racist slur

A fan of Olympiacos club was banned for life from the Peace and Friendship stadium in Neo Faliro after shouting a racist slur against French referee Joseph Bissang during a basketball match between the Greek club and Valencia on Friday.

The incident happened a few seconds before the end of the game when a fan who was sitting courtside shouted “Go f– yourself black monkey.”

Olympiacos fund the culprit and denounced the racist comment. 

“Olympiacos has always been against any form and act of racism. For this reason, we unequivocally condemn today’s verbal attack by a ‘fan’ of our team against one of the referees of the match. We announce also that his season ticket is immediately removed and his entry to the Peace and Friendship Stadium is prohibited for life,” it announced. 

The club might still be sanctioned by the EuroLeague.

Basketball

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Road win for Greens, home loss for Reds
BASKETBALL

Road win for Greens, home loss for Reds

Reds beat Bayern as Greens lose to Real Madrid
BASKETBALL

Reds beat Bayern as Greens lose to Real Madrid

More losses for Panathinaikos and Olympiakos
BASKETBALL

More losses for Panathinaikos and Olympiakos

Reds and Greens blow their lead to lose on the road
BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens blow their lead to lose on the road

Greens and Reds score 17-point home victories in Europe
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds score 17-point home victories in Europe

Positive sum for Greens and Reds in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Positive sum for Greens and Reds in Euroleague