AEK and Olympiakos stumble away from home

Panserraikos' players particularly enjoyed their 2-2 draw at home with champion AEK on Thursday [Intime].

PAOK and Panathinaikos produced impressive displays on the road in the midweek Super League fixtures, while AEK and Olympiakos drooped two points each and lost ground to their rivals.

PAOK put six past host Kifissia on Thursday in its most emphatic showing to date this year in Greece. Giannis Konstantelias, Brandon Thomas, Kiril Despodov, Thomas Murg, Magomed Ozdoev and Theocharis Tsingaras were on target for the league leader.

Panathinaikos needed supersub Alexander Jeremejeff to come on at Volos and settle the game in the Greens favor, who won 3-0 at the Panthessaliko Stadium on Wednesday. The Swedish striker scored a brace, with Willian Arao also making the scoresheet.

PAOK has 35 points from 15 games, Panathinaikos is on 34, while AEK and Olympiakos have 32.

Olympiakos ended up goalless with Atromitos at Peristeri, while AEK led twice with Lazaros Rota and Levi Garcia at Serres, but host Panserraikos equalized, in both cases with Konstantinos Thymianis, his second goal coming deep into stoppage time for a 2-2 result.

In other midweek games Asteras Tripolis scored a meaningful 2-0 win at OFI, PAS Giannina and Panetolikos finished goalless, while Lamia snatched a 2-2 draw with a late goal at Aris.