Reds respond to opponents’ comeback, while Greens don’t

Olympiakos fought off an Armani Milano comeback on Tuesday to win at home, while Panathinaikos could not resist Baskonia’s fightback and lost in Spain on Wednesday.

The Greek champion overcame Armani after a close game with a 79-74 result at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

After the first 13 minutes, Olympiakos took a significant lead that stretched up to 15 points (63-48) and seemed enough for the Reds to win the game. Yet the Italian team found a way back into the match (74-74), before the hosts snatched the game in the end.

Leading Olympiakos to its 10th win in 18 games were Alec Peters with 16 points and Nikola Milutinov with 13.

Panathinaikos wasted an even bigger lead, and eventually went down 75-73 at Baskonia for its eighth loss in 18 matches.

It all appeared to go the Greens’ way when they found themselves 17 points ahead (48-31) with 15 minutes left, but 12 unanswered points brought the Basques back into the game, which they eventually won with a stronger finish compared to the Greeks’ poor shooting in the last couple of minutes.

Kendrick Nunn’s 25 points on the night were not enough for Panathinaikos, that is now joint fifth with Olympiakos.