SPORTS SOCCER

Lamia shocks Olympiakos, PAOK remains on top

Lamia shocks Olympiakos, PAOK remains on top
Vykintas Slivka celebrates his goal for Lamia against Olympiakos. [Intime]

Lamia inflicted a shocking loss on Olympiakos at the start of the new year in the Super League, while the other three title rivals scored comfortable home wins.

An early goal by Lithuanian striker Vykintas Slivka gave Lamia its first ever win over Olympiakos on Wednesday with a 1-0 score, keeping  the hosts on the seventh spot and leaving the Reds six points off the pace. Olympiakos’ Kostas Fortounis missed a penalty as he struck the cross bar. 

PAOK remained at the top of the table with 38 points with an emphatic performance against OFI and a 4-0 result. Kiril Despodov, Abdul Baba Rahman, Marcos Antonio and Brandon Thomas were on target for PAOK, that also had two first-half penalties saved by OFI keeper Noam Baumann. 

In its last five league games PAOK has had five wins, scoring 22 goals and conceding just one.

Panathinaikos is one point behind, as in the first game after the departure of manager Ivan Jovanovic and the hiring of Fatih Terim it overcame bottom team PAS Giannina 2-0 in Athens on Wednesday, goals coming from Fotis Ioannids and Tonny Vilhena.

AEK is a further two points behind, after defeating visiting Volos 3-0. Levi Garcia scored a brace, followed by a Nordin Amrabat goal.

Asteras Tripolis came back from 2-0 down at home to beat visiting Aris on Wednesday. Then on Thursday Atromitos saw off Kifissia 3-0 and Panetolikos overcame Panserraikos 3-2.

Soccer Olympiakos Panathinaikos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AEK and Olympiakos stumble away from home
SOCCER

AEK and Olympiakos stumble away from home

PAOK goes top as Greens and AEK drop points
SOCCER

PAOK goes top as Greens and AEK drop points

Olympiakos advances as AEK and Panathinaikos crash out of Europe
SOCCER

Olympiakos advances as AEK and Panathinaikos crash out of Europe

Greens are ‘winter champions,’ as Olympiakos falters
SOCCER

Greens are ‘winter champions,’ as Olympiakos falters

PAOK saves Greece’s face in Europe
SOCCER

PAOK saves Greece’s face in Europe

Aris brings new interest to the Super League
SOCCER

Aris brings new interest to the Super League