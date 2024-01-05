Last-gasp wins for persistent Reds and Greens

Olympiakos was rewarded for its persistence and defeated visiting Monaco on Thursday, as did Panathinaikos at Valencia on Friday, in a positive end of the week for Greek teams in the Euroleague.

Olympiakos outfoxed Monaco at the end of their game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus to win 75-73 for its 11th victory in 19 matches.

Monaco led for almost the entire game in Greece, by up to eight points (21-13), but the Greek champion kept fighting back into the match and in the end it was Shaquielle McKissic who made a huge triple for 72-69 that tilted the balance in the hosts’ favor.

Isaiah Canaan (16 points) and Alec Peters (14) were as usual the Reds’ top scorers.

This time Panathinaikos won in the dying seconds in Spain, unlike two days earlier at Basconia, downing Valencia with an 82-81 score despite the absence of guard Kostas Sloukas.

A crucial basket by Luca Vildoza and a free throw by Mathias Lessort upended Valencia that had led 81-79, in a precious road win for the Greens after a balanced game that had the two teams exchange the lead from start to finish.

Panathinaikos, that is also on an 11-8 record now, had Vildoza star with 19 points, followed by Jerian Grant with 13.