AEK and Aris win derbies, as Greens go top

Aris ended PAOK’s run in the Super League beating its crosstown rival in the Thessaloniki derby on Sunday, allowing Panathinaikos to move to the top of the table through its home win over Panetolikos. Perhaps the biggest win of the day, though, belonged to AEK that downed Olympiakos in Piraeus.

Thankfully the absence of fans at the stands made the two Sunday derbies unusually peaceful affairs, unlike in previous occasions. There will be no opening of stadium gates for fans for the Super League before February 12.

Aris scored two second-half goals at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium to beat PAOK 2-1 and earn the bragging rights in Thessaloniki. Shapi Suleymanov and Kike Saverio scored for the hosts before Baba Rahman reduced PAOK’s arrears.

This has allowed Panathinaikos to reclaim the top spot after its 2-1 home win over Panetolikos, courtesy of an Andraz Sporar brace. Levan Shengelia pulled one back for the Agrinio team.

Levi Garcia and Steven Zuber scored for AEK at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday night to give AEK a 2-1 triumph against Olympiakos, that only scored a consolation goal with Giorgos Masouras, in the second straight loss for Carlos Carvalhal’s men.

The Greens are now on 40 points from 17 games, PAOK and AEK are on 38, Olympiakos stayed on 32 and Aris has 27.

In other Sunday games, PAS Giannina came off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 victory over Asteras Tripolis at home, Atromitos moved up to seventh with a 2-1 road win at Volos, and Panserraikos drew 1-1 with Kifissia.

On Monday OFI entertains Lamia in Crete.

