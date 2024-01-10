Greens beat Efes, as Reds go down at Barcelona

Panathinaikos defeated Anadolu Efes in Athens on Tuesday to stay joint fourth in the Euroleague, while Olympiakos suffered a road loss at Barcelona on Wednesday.

A great showing in the first half against Anadolu Efes sufficed for the Greens to beat their Turkish visitor 83-76.

Lithuanian Marius Grigonis led Panathinaikos to a 51-35 advantage at half-time with his excellent triple shooting that the visitors could do nothing about. Efes tried to save some face in the second half, reducing its distance up to three points (76-73), but could not really threaten its host at the Olympic Sports Hall.

Grigonis made seven out of nine triples for a total of 24 points on the night, followed by Dinos Mitoglou and Kendrick Nunn with 14 points each.

Panathinaikos is now on a 12-8 record, while Olympiakos is on 11-9.

The Reds went down 86-78 in Spain, since Barcelona gave them no chance to dispute its supremacy.

In the ebbs and flows of the game Olympiakos fell up to 15 points behind (69-54) but tried to get back into it, The Greek champion cut its deficit up to three (79-76), but could not make any shot that would bring it level. Eventually the Blaugrana won with ease.

Alec Peters (22 points) and Nigel Williams-Goss (12) were the only ones in double figures for the Piraeus team.