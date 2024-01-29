Soccer fans in Greece will need cell phones to buy tickets

Police officers escort an 18-year-old suspect (center) in the serious injury of a 31-year-old police officer in the district of Renti to the courthouse in Piraeus on December 14, where he testified before an investigative magistrate for the attack that took place during clashes with police on December 9. [Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]

Soccer fans in Greece will have to use a state-run digital identification app on their cell phones to buy tickets for games after a security ban on supporters expires next month.

The measure is part of a crackdown on sports-related violence that forced soccer clubs to close stadiums to fans for two months through Feb. 12. It was ordered after a police officer was shot with a flare during a fan riot in Athens last month and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Greek Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutsis presented details of the new ticketing rules to a parliamentary committee Monday, confirming that stadiums will re-open on Feb. 13.

“So far, we have not been able to do something that’s obvious: To identify people who are entering a stadium,” the minister said in an interview with state-run television ahead of the presentation. “With the help of a mobile phone, a person’s ID can be automatically cross-checked with a ticket. Anyone without a cell phone won’t get into the stadium.”

Greece has struggled to effectively confront soccer-related violence for decades, and in recent years used overseas referees at major games to address frequent allegations of bias.

Vroutsis said the new ticket system — which will resemble electronic boarding passes used at airports — will have to be installed by all 14 top-division clubs by April 9.

“From now on, when a supporter watches a soccer game, we will know his or her name, phone number, home address and assigned seat,” the minister told lawmakers.

The mandatory installation of surveillance cameras at all stadiums will have to be completed by March 6, he said.

Other measures planned by the center-right government include spot bans of supporters at stadiums following violent incidents, a national registry of members of soccer supporters’ clubs, and new rules banning stadium entry to minors under the age of 15 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Separate arrangements will be made for non-Greek nationals wishing to attend games who are not registered with the digital ID program.

The state-run ID application for cell phones was launched in 2022.

[AP]