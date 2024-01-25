SPORTS

Cyprus Cup match called off after fans storm field and throw flares

Cyprus Cup match called off after fans storm field and throw flares
Fans throw flares in the pitch before the Cyprus' cup soccer match between AEL and Apollon at Alpha Mega stadium in Kolossi near Limassol, Cyprus, on Jan. 24, 2024. [AP]

A Cyprus Cup game between perennial Limassol rivals Apollon and AEL was called off Wednesday after some fans ran onto the field and hurled flares at each other before kickoff.

Stewards at Limassol’s brand-new Alpha Mega stadium struggled to corral fans ahead of the match, resulting in riot police rushing in to try to restore order.

The referee called off the match because police couldn’t guarantee safety, a Cyprus Football Association statement said.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned the “unacceptable” behavior and said “this cannot be allowed to continue.”

Apollon said in a statement that the decision to abandon the match was a “political” one and that it awaits the reasons why it was made since it was known that the contest would be a high-risk affair.

The drama comes just days after renewed pledges by police and the Cyprus FA to take stepped-up measures to stop violence at soccer matches.

Last Friday, the Cyprus FA banned all away team fans for the rest of the season following a spike in violence at games, including an incident in which a firecracker struck a player during a cup match between league leader APOEL Nicosia and Nea Salamina.

[AP]

Cyprus Crime Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus
SPORTS

Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans
NEWS

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans

Olympiacos fan banned for life from stadium after racist slur
NEWS

Olympiacos fan banned for life from stadium after racist slur

In latest crackdown on violence, Greece bans fans at all top-flight matches for two months
NEWS

In latest crackdown on violence, Greece bans fans at all top-flight matches for two months

Greece calls for 2-month spectator ban at soccer matches
NEWS

Greece calls for 2-month spectator ban at soccer matches

Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
SPORTS

Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns