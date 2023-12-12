NEWS

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League

Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos soccer club, has stepped down from his role as the president of the Super League. 

Marinakis announced his decision shortly before the commencement of the general assembly meeting of Greece’s premier professional soccer league. 

His resignation follows a motion of censure filed against him by the clubs of Panathinaikos, AEK, PAOK, and Aris in response to the latest incident of sports-related violence. The virtual conference will address the appointment of his successor.

 

Soccer Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece
SPORTS

FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens
SPORTS

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president
SPORTS

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president

Soccer security discussed in view of UEFA Super Cup final
SPORTS

Soccer security discussed in view of UEFA Super Cup final

Euros expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations
NEWS

Euros expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations

Travel ban for soccer fans
SPORTS

Travel ban for soccer fans