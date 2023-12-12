Marinakis resigns as president of Super League

Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos soccer club, has stepped down from his role as the president of the Super League.

Marinakis announced his decision shortly before the commencement of the general assembly meeting of Greece’s premier professional soccer league.

His resignation follows a motion of censure filed against him by the clubs of Panathinaikos, AEK, PAOK, and Aris in response to the latest incident of sports-related violence. The virtual conference will address the appointment of his successor.