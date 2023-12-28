Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans

The Anti-Sports Violence Subdivision is launching a criminal case for the formation of a criminal organization against at least 25 hardcore Olympiakos hooligans.

They are alleged to have participated in the incidents of December 7 during a volleyball match in Renti that injured the 31-year-old riot police officer Giorgos Liggeridis, who died on Wednesday, as well as in at least three more fan-related clashes with the police and violent attacks.

The officer succumbed to injuries caused by a naval flare and had been hospitalized at Nikaia General Hospital, where he was sedated, intubated and supported with mechanical ventilation. Due to the severity of his injuries, he underwent a leg amputation earlier this month.

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Among the three cases the 25 hooligans have been implicated in were the clashes on December 3 at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos in central Greece at the end of the Volos-Olympiakos game. Among those, moreover, who were in the stands of the stadium was 18-year-old N.G., who, a few days later, was arrested as the perpetrator of the fatal injury of the riot police officer.

Another incident that is reportedly going to be included in the case file is the bloody knife attack on a woman, a Panathinaikos hooligan, by Olympiakos hooligans. The 27-year-old, who has already been accused of being one of the perpetrators in this case, was also involved in the incidents in Renti.

So far, the circle of at least 25 suspects has been derived from statements of people who over the past three weeks have been brought in and questioned.

According to estimates, some 50 young Olympiakos fans have been summoned to the seventh floor of the GADA police headquarters in Athens, with several of them naming individuals who were involved in the attacks on riot police outside the indoor volleyball stadium.