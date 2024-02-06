Synchronized swimmer Platanioti gets silver at Worlds

Synchronized swimming technical world champion Evangelia Platanioti achieved second place at the freestyle event at the Doha World Aquatics Championship on Tuesday.

Platanioti, who got a gold medal in the women’s solo technical final in Qatar last Saturday, achieved a total of 253.2833 points, and earned second place on the freestyle category.

The swimmer’s medal marks the fourth in her world championship career, which also marks the fourth total for Greece.

Canada’s Jacqueline Simoneau, who chose a high-risk-high-reward program for her performance, achieved a total of 264.8207 points, giving the North American nation its gold in first artistic swimming in 33 years.