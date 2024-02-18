PAOK’s drubbing by Olympiakos leaves AEK on top

Olympiakos stunned PAOK at Toumba on Sunday, reducing its distance to the top and allowing AEK to lead the table, as Panathinaikos also dropped points.

On Jose Luis Mendilibar’s league debut on their bench, the Reds downed PAOK 4-1 with a very efficient and composed game, probably their best so far in the season.

Fran Navarro, Daniel Podence and Ayoub El Kaabi (twice) were on target for the visitors, while Kiril Despodov had equalized for the hosts.

AEK had an easy evening at home against Kifissia, winning 3-0 at the OPAP Arena on Sunday.

The visitors were left with 10 men from the fourth minute, when the referee sent off Vassilis Spinos with a straight red and awarded a penalty that Levi Garcia missed. However within 20 minutes Garcia scored a double to redeem himself, before Robert Ljubicic added AEK’s third in injury time.

A day earlier Panathinaikos stumbled at home (2-2) against sixth-placed Lamia that played most of the game with 10 players.

Lamia went ahead with former Panathinaikos player Carlito. Tthe Greens turned things around with Bernard and Alexander Jeremejeff, but Sotiris Tsiloulis made it 2-2.

Fifth-placed Aris scored a 2-0 win at Atromitos, goals coming from Loren Moron and Vladimir Darida.

PAS Giannina secured a “six-pointer” with its 2-1 victory over fellow struggling Volos.

AEK is now on 52 points, PAOK and Panathinaikos have 51, Olympiakos climbed to 47, Aris reached 38 and Lamia is on 34.

On Monday OFI greets Panserraikos and Asteras Tripolis hosts Panetolikos.