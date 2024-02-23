Olympiakos beats Ferencvaros and advances to last 16

Olympiakos reached the last 16 of the Conference League with ease on Thursday, defeating Ferencvaros in Hungary by the same score as the first leg (1-0).

The Reds had another clean sheet against their Hungarian opponent in the tournament’s playoffs, this time in Budapest.

Revived after the hiring of Spanish coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, Olympiakos imposed its game on its host in the second leg and got to score late in the first half through a penalty kick by Ayoub El Kaabi.

The Greeks had more chances to score, but the result sufficed for the 1,500 Olympiakos fans at the stands to party.

Now Olympiakos is joining PAOK in Friday’s draw for the last 16 of the competition.