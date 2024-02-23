SPORTS SOCCER

Olympiakos beats Ferencvaros and advances to last 16

Olympiakos beats Ferencvaros and advances to last 16
[Intime]

Olympiakos reached the last 16 of the Conference League with ease on Thursday, defeating Ferencvaros in Hungary by the same score as the first leg (1-0).

The Reds had another clean sheet against their Hungarian opponent in the tournament’s playoffs, this time in Budapest.

Revived after the hiring of Spanish coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, Olympiakos imposed its game on its host in the second leg and got to score late in the first half through a penalty kick by Ayoub El Kaabi.

The Greeks had more chances to score, but the result sufficed for the 1,500 Olympiakos fans at the stands to party.

Now Olympiakos is joining PAOK in Friday’s draw for the last 16 of the competition.

Soccer Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PAOK’s drubbing by Olympiakos leaves AEK on top
SOCCER

PAOK’s drubbing by Olympiakos leaves AEK on top

First-leg win for Olympiakos over Ferencvaros
SOCCER

First-leg win for Olympiakos over Ferencvaros

Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top
SOCCER

Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top
SOCCER

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens
SOCCER

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens

Goal feast for Super League leaders
SOCCER

Goal feast for Super League leaders