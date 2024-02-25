Wins for AEK and PAOK, as the Greens stumble again

AEK and PAOK continued with victories at the top two spots of the Super League table over the weekend, but Panathinaikos dropped two points against bottom team Kifissia at home.

AEK faced sixth-placed Lamia away and won 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of goals by Domagoj Vida, Niclas Eliasson and Steven Zuber. Sidcley Ferreira scored Lamia’s consolation.

PAOK came from behind to beat host Panetolikos 3-1 at Agrinio on Sunday. Panetolikos opened the score with Ilias Hatzitheodoridis, before Joan Sastre, Andrija Zivkovic and Giannis Konstantellias gave PAOK all three points.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, dropped once again two points at home, as after its 2-2 with Lamia it shared a 1-1 draw with struggling Kifissia. Sebastian Palacios opened the score for the Greens, but a Willian Arao own goal gave Kifissia, that also had a man’s advantage, an unexpected point at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

Fourth Olympiakos reversed Asteras Tripolis’ lead in Piraeus and won 2-1 in Piraeus. Asteras led at half-time through an Evgeniy Yablonskiy goal, but a late brace from Ayoub El Kaabi gave victory to the Reds.

In other games, Aris saw off Volos 2-0, Panserraikos had a goalless game with Atromitos, and PAS Giannina drew 2-2 with OFI having led 2-0.

AEK has 55 points, PAOK is on 54, Panathinaikos follows with 52, Olympiakos reached 50, Aris is on 41, Lamia has 34 and Asteras 30.