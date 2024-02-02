Win for Olympiakos in Munich, loss for Panathinaikos at Kaunas

Olympiakos scored an important road win on Thursday at Bayern, while Panathinaikos fell to host Zalgiris at Kaunas on Friday, in the second half of the week’s double serving for the Euroleague.

The Reds overcame Bayern with a 76-72 score in Munich, braving their numerous absences to improve their record to 14-11.

The Greek champion was much more concentrated in the second half, having trailed 38-35 at half-time, and managed to fend off a late comeback effort by the German team. Boosted by some 500 Greeks at the stands, Olympiakos snatched a deserved victory that has consolidated it on seventh.

Thomas Walkup stood out with 16 points and eight assists, while Filip Petrusev made 14 points.

Panathinaikos offered its fans a below-par performance in Lithuania and went down 80-68 to Zalgiris.

The Kaunas team was prolific in attack and composed in defense, while Panathinaikos could not match its host after the first quarter.

Kendrick Nunn (26 points) was not enough on the night for the Greens, who have now dropped to fifth with 15 wins in 25 games.