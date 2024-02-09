Greens and Reds score comfortable victories

Olympiakos avenged its home loss to Valencia earlier this season beating the Spanish team away on Thursday, before Panathinaikos saw off Fenerbahe at home on Friday.

Having Moustapha Fall back in action, Olympiakos defeated Valencia 78-65 away and has risen to a 15-11 record.

Valencia kept up with the Greek champion over the first half (40-39 for Olympiakos at half-time), but was unable to match its visitor in the second. The Reds enjoyed a partial 20-9 in the third quarter, never allowing their host to bounce back into the game.

Isaiah Canaan made 16 points, while Alec Peters had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Panathinaikos scored its 16th win in 26 games, overcoming Fenerbahce in Athens with a 74-63 score.

A remarkable second quarter (partial score 25-9) sufficed for the Greens to overturn their early deficit and take the lead, without ever relinquishing it in the second half. Even when the Turkish team tried to come back Panathinaikos had the answer and eventually got to win comfortably.

Kendrick Nunn has raised Panathinaikos one level since his arrival. On Friday he made 23 points, followed by Mathias Lessort with 13.