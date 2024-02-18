Cup triumph for Olympiakos over the Greens

Olympiakos won the second trophy of the year, after the Super Cup in September, lifting the Greek Cup in Crete on Sunday beating archrival Panathinaikos in the final.

The Reds defeated the Greens 69-58 in Iraklio, at the “Dyo Aorakia” court, after beating Promitheas Patras in the semifinals on Saturday, while Panathinaikos had eliminated Aris.

Olympiakos strolled to victory in the final, as after the first quarter it was continuously in front, relying mainly on its defense.

Panathinaikos appeared particularly frustrated in offense, with its main weapon in attack, Kendrick Nunn, being uncharacteristically quiet. The 58 points the Athens giant scored is great testament to the Reds’ work in defense.

After a 10-4 lead for the Greens, Olympiakos gained the upper hand, and with the exception of a 24-23 blip for Panathinaikos, the Reds led throughout the rest of the game (30-25 at half-time) with their distance reaching up to 14 points (62-48).

Leading Olympiakos in this 12th Cup in its history, and third in a row, were Moustapha Fall and Moses Wright with 13 points each. Dinos Mitoglou (16 points and seven rebounds) was the Greens’ best player.

In the women’s final, held at the same court a few hours earlier, Panathinaikos won the Greek Cup beating Esperides Kallitheas 87-62.