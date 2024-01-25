SPORTS BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds lose on the road

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos had difficult road games on Thursday in the Euroleague and both suffered losses, that should not matter too much come the end of regular season.

Panathinaikos went down 90-75 in Belgrade against Maccabi Tel Aviv for its ninth loss in 23 matches.

Maccabi had a remarkable 50% rate in triples and after the first three quarteres that were fairly balanced it pulled away from the Greens to claim an easy victory over its Greek opponent in the end.

The main takeaway for Panathinaikos from this game is the impressive performance of Panagiotis Kalaitzakis, who made 17 points in 21 minutes.

Olympiakos predictably lost at table leader Real Madrid with a 90-85 score, despite its great comeback effort.

Real advanced by 22 points at half-time (52-30) and looked good for an easy win. However, a rejuvenated Kostas Papanikolaou led the Olympiakos fightback in the second half, with the Reds coming within three points (88-85) before succumbing to their hosts in the end.

Papanikolaou notched up 25 points, followed by Alec Peters with 12, for Olympiakos that is now on a 12-11 record.

