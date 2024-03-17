SPORTS SOCCER

Important wins for Volos and Panetolikos, as PAS is sinking

[Intime]

Volos scored a precious road win on the opening day of the Super League playouts, while PAS Giannina increasingly appears doomed to relegation.

The seven-round mini tournament, that will decide which two teams will go down to Super League 2, started on Saturday, with crucial wins for Volos and Panetolikos.

Playing at Tripoli, Volos defeated Asteras 2-0 but has remained in the relegation zone it had found itself at after the regular season, due to losing one point for the game at Kifissia. In that regular-season game, that finished 1-1, Kifissia protested that its Greek-Ghanaian striker Andreas Tetteh had been racially abused by Volos officials, so Volos lost the game 3-0.

Panetolikos also gained some precious ground with its 3-0 win over Panserraikos at home, while Kifissia could not do the same, sharing a goalless draw with OFI at home.

Bottom team PAS Giannina equalized Atromitos twice at Peristeri, but eventually succumbed to its host 3-2 and has a mountain to climb to stay up.

The playouts table reads as follows: Asteras and Atromitos 31, Panserraikos 27, OFI 26, Panetolikos 23, Kifissia and Volos 22 and PAS Giannina 18, with six rounds of games left.

The weekend’s round of the top-of-the-table playofss has been postponed ahead of Greece’s National League playoffs, starting this Thursday against Kazakhstan in Athens.

Soccer

