Request for VAR renewal

Greek soccer authorities have requested a meeting with Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou and Deputy Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutsis for the renewal of the contract for video assistant referee (VAR) technology, the officiating system assisting on-field referees in a soccer match, which expires in September.

The request came after the executive committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) approved on Monday the relevant request made by the Professional Football Committee.

In addition, authorities also want to upgrade the existing system by adding both semi-automatic offside and goal line technology, which instantly alerts the referee when the ball has crossed the line.