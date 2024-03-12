Torches land fans in dock

Six AEK Athens soccer fans have until Wednesday to prepare their pleas after their arrest on Sunday for lighting two torches on the roof of an apartment building next to the Athanasios Diakos Stadium in Lamia, central Greece, where their team went head to head with the local side. They were granted conditional release on Monday.

The first-round match for the Greek Super League playoffs was played behind closed doors.

Dozens of AEK fans saw the match from the surrounding buildings, with some hanging banners from terraces.

Observers noted that the six men did not light the torches in the stands but on private property, and they did not hurl them into the stadium.