SPORTS

Torches land fans in dock

Torches land fans in dock

Six AEK Athens soccer fans have until Wednesday to prepare their pleas after their arrest on Sunday for lighting two torches on the roof of an apartment building next to the Athanasios Diakos Stadium in Lamia, central Greece, where their team went head to head with the local side. They were granted conditional release on Monday. 

The first-round match for the Greek Super League playoffs was played behind closed doors. 

Dozens of AEK fans saw the match from the surrounding buildings, with some hanging banners from terraces. 

Observers noted that the six men did not light the torches in the stands but on private property, and they did not hurl them into the stadium.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greens come from behind to beat the Reds, as PAOK drops from the top
SOCCER

Greens come from behind to beat the Reds, as PAOK drops from the top

Conference League defeats for Olympiakos and PAOK
SOCCER

Conference League defeats for Olympiakos and PAOK

Request for VAR renewal
SPORTS

Request for VAR renewal

PAOK ends regular season on top, as AEK draws at Aris
SOCCER

PAOK ends regular season on top, as AEK draws at Aris

Lamia makes playoffs for the first time
SOCCER

Lamia makes playoffs for the first time

Probe into online threats against soccer committee observer
SPORTS

Probe into online threats against soccer committee observer