Greens come from behind to beat the Reds, as PAOK drops from the top

The lead of the Super League race has changed hands again, as PAOK lost at home to Aris and AEK has overtaken it, but the most spectacular win belonged to Panathinaikos that defeated archrival Olympiakos in Piraeus.

The start of the Super League playoffs saw all visitors win on Sunday, with the Greens emerging victorious for a third time this season from the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Panathinaikos won 3-1 as it came from behind to win and rise above its Eternal Rival. After the regular season win in the abandoned game (due to a banger that hurt Juankar), and the Cup quarterfinal victory in the penalty shootout, the Greens left Piraeus on Sunday with a clear triumph thanks to a brace by Fotis Ioannidis after the equalizer by Tasos Bakasetas that cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener.

In Thessaloniki, hitherto leader PAOK lost 1-0 to crosstown rival Aris. Playing behind closed doors due to a one-game ban imposed on PAOK fans, Aris scored in the first half with the league’s top scorer, Loren Moron, and held on to victory till the end, bringing PAOK down from the top.

AEK is now first through its easy 4-0 win at Lamia, in another game behind closed doors – this time due to the lack of a sufficient closed circuit television system that the new legislation requires.

Alexander Callens, Ezequiel Ponce and Levi Garcia (twice) were on target for AEK, with Garcia’s first goal being one of the best this season in the Greek league.

AEK is now on 62 points, PAOK stayed on 60, Panathinaikos rose to 59, Olympiakos has 57, Aris reached 45 and Lamia still has 34.