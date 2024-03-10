SPORTS SOCCER

Greens come from behind to beat the Reds, as PAOK drops from the top

Greens come from behind to beat the Reds, as PAOK drops from the top
Fotis Ioannidis scored twice for Panathinaikos in Piraeus [INTIME].

The lead of the Super League race has changed hands again, as PAOK lost at home to Aris and AEK has overtaken it, but the most spectacular win belonged to Panathinaikos that defeated archrival Olympiakos in Piraeus.

The start of the Super League playoffs saw all visitors win on Sunday, with the Greens emerging victorious for a third time this season from the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Panathinaikos won 3-1 as it came from behind to win and rise above its Eternal Rival. After the regular season win in the abandoned game (due to a banger that hurt Juankar), and the Cup quarterfinal victory in the penalty shootout, the Greens left Piraeus on Sunday with a clear triumph thanks to a brace by Fotis Ioannidis after the equalizer by Tasos Bakasetas that cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener.

In Thessaloniki, hitherto leader PAOK lost 1-0 to crosstown rival Aris. Playing behind closed doors due to a one-game ban imposed on PAOK fans, Aris scored in the first half with the league’s top scorer, Loren Moron, and held on to victory till the end, bringing PAOK down from the top.

AEK is now first through its easy 4-0 win at Lamia, in another game behind closed doors – this time due to the lack of a sufficient closed circuit television system that the new legislation requires.

Alexander Callens, Ezequiel Ponce and Levi Garcia (twice) were on target for AEK, with Garcia’s first goal being one of the best this season in the Greek league.

AEK is now on 62 points, PAOK stayed on 60, Panathinaikos rose to 59, Olympiakos has 57, Aris reached 45 and Lamia still has 34.

Soccer Panathinaikos Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PAOK ends regular season on top, as AEK draws at Aris
SOCCER

PAOK ends regular season on top, as AEK draws at Aris

Lamia makes playoffs for the first time
SOCCER

Lamia makes playoffs for the first time

Wins for AEK and PAOK, as the Greens stumble again
SOCCER

Wins for AEK and PAOK, as the Greens stumble again

PAOK’s drubbing by Olympiakos leaves AEK on top
SOCCER

PAOK’s drubbing by Olympiakos leaves AEK on top

Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top
SOCCER

Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top
SOCCER

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top