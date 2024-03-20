Germany to play Ukraine, Greece in final warmup games for Euro 2024

Germany will play Ukraine and Greece in its final warmup games before hosting the European Championship.

The team will face Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3, and four days later Greece, the 2004 European champion, in Mönchengladbach, the German soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Both opponents need to get through playoffs to qualify for this summer’s tournament. Ukraine faces Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece plays Kazakhstan in the playoff semifinals on Thursday.

“We have to prepare for different playing styles and systems,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “Ukraine and Greece are two strong, passionate teams. We’ve had our difficulties with opponents of this type recently.”

Germany first plays France in Lyon on Saturday, then the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The team will start preparations for Euro 2024 at a training camp in the state of Thuringia from May 26-31 before moving to its base camp at Herzogenaurach in Bavaria for the tournament.

Germany opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich on June 14, followed by Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

