Greens win the Greek Cup with a buzzer-beating shot

Panathinaikos has won its 20th Greek Cup thanks to a last-gasp effort by Giorgos Vayiannidis that saw the Greens beat Aris 1-0 in Saturday’s final in Volos.

The Athens giant won its second cup in three years, in dramatic fashion too, in a final played behind closed doors as the Panthessaliko Stadium has not yet had the necessary CCTV system installed.

The game had few goal-scoring chances and will be remembered for the three red cards that French referee Stephanie Frappart showed in the second half, drawing the ire of both teams

Partly due to the absence of fans at the stands, and partly due to the pressure this game generated on both sides, as besides the trophy there was also a place in Europe next season at stake, the game was hardly exciting for anyone watching it.

Giorgos Vayiannidis scored the winning goal for Panathinaikos [INTIME].

What the final lacked in action it made up for in disciplinary issues. First Panathinaikos was left with 10 men through a second yellow card shown to Giannis Kotsiras.

Then within five minutes two Aris players were sent off, first Vladimir Darida with a second bookable offence and then Jean Jules, leaving the Thessaloniki team with nine men.

In the closing stages of the game, when Panathinaikos had numerical advantage, it put more pressure on the Aris defense. Just as it seemed the game was going to extra time in the final minute of the six added on, Brazilian Bernard approached the Aris box, fed Juankar on the left and the Spaniard crossed the ball across the area for supersub Vayiannidis who scored the winning goal right at the end.

The result means the Greens will play in the qualifiers of next season’s Europa League.