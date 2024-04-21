Olympiakos beats PAOK, as AEK and Panathinaikos win away

Olympiakos beat PAOK that has dropped to third in the Super League, while AEK and Panathinaikos scored road wins of varying difficulty on Sunday. Meanwhile PAS Giannina has been mathematically relegated.

Three days after their Conference League games in Europe, Olympiakos and PAOK squared off in Piraeus, with the Reds winning 2-1 thanks to goals by Quini and Gelson Martins before PAOK pulled one back in injury time through Marcos Antonio.

The result meant that PAOK has now lost contact with the top of the table, as it is five points behind leader AEK with a game in hand – the postponed match with Olympiakos in Thessaloniki that will take place on May 1.

AEK came from behind to beat host Aris in Thessaloniki with a 2-1 score. Aris went ahead in the first half via Loren Moron, but AEK responded with goals from Djibril Sidibe and Nordin Amrabat for a precious victory that keeps it one point ahead of Panathinaikos, three days before the two title rivals clash at AEK’s home ground.

The Greens had an emphatic showing at Lamia, winning 5-0 with two goals each from Tasos Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis, after Benjamin Verbic had opened the score.

AEK has 72 points, Panathinaikos 71, PAOK 67, Olympiakos 66, Aris 48 and Lamia 34, with PAOK and Olympiakos having a game in hand.

In the playouts, PAS Giannina got mathematically demoted to Super League 2 even before its 2-1 loss at Panserraikos on Sunday. This is because on Saturday Kifissia came from behind to beat Atromitos 2-1 at Peristeri and Panetolikos won 2-0 at Asteras Tripolis. OFI is safe, after beating Volos 2-1.