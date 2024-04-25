AEK is two wins away from the title

AEK is now the clear favorite to win a second title in a row, as it leads the Super League table by four points after beating crosstown rival Panathinaikos on Wednesday.

AEK defeated the Greens 3-0 at home in one of its most emphatic triumphs in this season. Niclas Eliasson scored twice and Ezequiel Ponce once, as the champions beat their closest rival and need two wins in the three remaining games to clinch another title.

PAOK stumbled at Lamia, drawing 1-1 in an eventful game. Lamia led with Vykintas Slivka at half time, but then it was left with nine men and PAOK equalized 10 minutes into injury time with Stefan Schwab.

Olympiakos also dropped two points on the road, drawing 1-1 at Aris. The Thessaloniki team went ahead via Loren Moron and Olympiakos drew level with Ayoub El Kaabi.

AEK is now on 75 points, Panathinaikos stayed on 71, PAOK reached 68, Olympiakos rose to 67, Aris climbed to 49 and Lamia got its first point in the playoffs to get to 35 in total.

PAOK and Olympiakos still have a game in hand.