Greek soccer powerhouse AEK sold to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos

The owner of Greek soccer powerhouse AEK, Dimitris Melissanidis, announced on Monday the sale of the club to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos.

After thanking AEK fans for their support, Mellisannidis announced he is leaving the club. “Forgive me, but my journey has reached its final destination. I hand over the reins to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos,” he stated in an written announcement.

Melissanidis acquired AEK in 2011 when it was in Greece’s 3rd division and led them to two Greek championships. He also built AEK’s home stadium, OPAP Arena.

Iliopoulos is co-founder and CEO of SeaJets, a leading high-speed ferry company.

The total sale price has not been officially announced.