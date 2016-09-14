Acropolis Museum listed in world’s top 10

Users of the TripAdvisor website have voted the Acropolis Museum in Athens the best museum in Greece, making it ninth in the world.

Designed by US-based architect Bernard Tschumi, the modernist building at the foot of the Acropolis’ southern slope showcases surviving treasures from the Archaic and Roman periods, with particular emphasis on the Acropolis of the 5th century BC. The museum opened in 2009.

The top 10 institutions according to the 2016 edition of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for best museums, are headed by the Metropolitan Museum in New York. The top 10 list, which mostly features European museums, also includes the Art Institute of Chicago, St Petersburg’s Hermitage, the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, and the British Museum in London.

The ranking is based on millions of TripAdvisor reviews from travelers over a 12-month period.