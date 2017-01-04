Athens metro stations to host homeless on weekend

Three central Athens metro stations – Omonia, Monastiraki and Metaxourgeio – are to stay open on the weekend to host homeless people as temperatures are forecast to plummet again.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, who ordered stations to open last weekend for the same reason, said on Wednesday that the measure would be extended again if necessary.

Meteorologists on Wednesday warned that a high-pressure system from Siberia is expected to sweep into Greece on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to many parts of the country, including the capital.

According to forecasts so far, temperatures in Athens will drop below 0 Celsius for about three days from Friday, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like -10 Celsius in the capital’s northern suburbs and mountains.

In other parts of the country that are accustomed to wintry conditions, the wind-chill factor is expected to be as low as -25 Celsius.