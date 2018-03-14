Five injured during protest outside Athens notary office

Five people were injured on Wednesday during clashes between police and protesters at a demonstration outside a notary's office in central Athens.

Members of leftist groups including the far-left party Popular Unity, formed by former SYRIZA minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, gathered outside the notary offices, on the junction of Akadimias and Themistokleous Streets, in the latest of a series of protests against property foreclosures.

According to witnesses, some of the protesters tried to enter the notary's office in order to stop an auction from taking place but were pushed back by police wielding truncheons and firing tear gas.

Scuffles between protesters and police ensued, leading to the injury of four demonstrators and a photographer.

Police detained five members of Popular Unity for questioning.

