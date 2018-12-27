Funds sought for renovation of Paris uni’s ‘Greek House’

A campaign by the Fondation Hellenique to renovate 80 rooms in its dormitory at the International University Campus in Paris has raised enough funding from private donors to complete work on 50 of the units, but still has some way to go before the 3.7-million-euro project can be completed.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation has pledged 1.1 million euros toward the project on the condition that the remaining funds are collected by the end of 2018. To this end, the campaign attracted individual donations of 2,500 euros each for 50 rooms, which will be named by or after their respective donors.

The Fondation Hellenique’s “Greek House” was built in 1932 on the initiative of the Greek ambassador to Paris at the time, Nikolaos Politis, and designed by Nikolaos Vlachos. It is considered one of the most attractive buildings at the International University Campus and has undergone only one complete renovation since its foundation, in 1975.