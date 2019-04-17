SNF approves new grants topping 80 mln dollars

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) approved 95 new grants totaling over 80 million dollars for projects or organizations that aim to strengthen journalistic practices, cultivate and promote civil discourse and civic engagement, and increase open access to healthcare and cultural resources, the organization said in a press release on Wednesday.



In Greece, SNF will fund the incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD), the event Athens Photo World, sports events organized by Special Olympics Hellas, the mobile medical units (MMUs), and the SOS Children’s Villages.



Abroad, the organization will support Chatham House in London, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the University of Pennsylvania's five-year pilot SNF Paideia Program, the cultural group Theater of War Productions in New York, The Shed in New York, the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the New York Community Trust, the Edmilson Foundation in Brazil, and the Samu Social Senegal in Dakar.

“The grants reflect the Foundation’s commitment to supporting organizations engaged in a wide range of vital activities worldwide that aim to address some of society’s most pressing issues with sustainable and impactful solutions,” SNF said in its press release.