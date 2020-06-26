A global distinction for Gizelis Robotics

StartUs Insights Innovation Analysts recently looked into emerging technologies and up-and-coming startups working on solutions for the manufacturing sector. They chose 5 promising robotics startups, one of them being Gizelis Robotics in Greece. Using their StartUs Insights Platform, covering 1.116.000+ startups & emerging companies, they looked at innovation in the field of robotics in manufacturing. For this research, they identified 589 relevant solutions and picked 5 to showcase. Gizelis Robotics was chosen for works on robots for industrial welding. Roboweld, one of our products, is suitable for metal inert gas (MIG) and metal active gas (MAG) welding.

“The combination of human ability with robotic reliability and autonomy for industries and businesses can generate innovation and improve business growth under Industry 4.0. I feel honored for our global distinction and will continue to strengthen our growth initiatives in Greece and worldwide. Greek industry is making strong progress in the era of Industry 4.0 and has all the advantages to approach and win international markets using our robotics systems and solutions,” says Evangelos Gizelis, Founder & CEO, Gizelis Robotics.

The Global Startup Heat Map highlights Gizelis Robotics developing industrial robotics solutions.

Gizelis Robotics is the most modern robotic solutions company in Greece, offering products and solutions in a variety of industrial applications. It provides both unique and on-demand robotic solutions as well as combined robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for the Greek and international industry.