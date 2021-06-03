yannis-behrakis-photojournalism-awards-winners-announced

Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi from Malta won the Yannis Behrakis International Photojournalism Award for his work “The first photo I took of my daughter, and the last,” followed by finalists Emilio Morenatti (Spain) of the Associated Press for “Covid-19: Despair and Death for the Elderly of Spain” and Jeremy Lempin (France) with “Doctor Peyo and Mr Hassen.”

The Athens Photo World Award was won by Dimitris Tosidis with the theme “Diava, nomadic pastoralism in mountainous Northern Greece.” The second and third finalists were Angelos Tzortzinis with “Trapped in Greece” and Petros Giannakouris (Associated Press) with his work “Moria, The End.”

The winners of the Yannis Behrakis and Athens Photo World Awards for 2021 were announced at a special event held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Tuesday.