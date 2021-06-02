NEWS

Man remanded in custody over accusations of attempted kidnap

A 48-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday after appearing before an investigative magistrate to answer to accusations that he attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in the coastal Attica town of Rafina last Thursday.

According to the case file, he tried to pull the girl into his car. He denied the charge and asked for the video material from cameras of nearby stores on the street where the alleged incident took place to be presented as evidence .

