NEWS

ND holds clear lead over SYRIZA in poll

nd-holds-clear-lead-over-syriza-in-poll
[Intime News]

The ruling Conservatives lead by 13 percent over main opposition SYRIZA in voter intention, according to a new poll by Pulse, conducted on behalf of broadcaster SKAI.

New Democracy gathers 36.5% and SYRIZA 23.5%. They are followed by KINAL with 6.5%, the Communist Party (KKE) with 5.5%, Greek Solution with 4% and MeRA25 with 3.5%, while 6.5% of the sample answered “other party.” 

Another 4.5% said they would vote blank, invalid or abstention and 8.5% declared that they were undecided, or did not want to respond.

 

Poll
READ MORE
poll-shows-nd-maintaining-solid-lead
NEWS

Poll shows ND maintaining solid lead

survey-charts-opinions-of-greeks-turks-on-politics-bilateral-relations
NEWS

Survey charts opinions of Greeks, Turks on politics, bilateral relations

climate-change-a-big-worry-for-young-greeks-eu-survey-shows
NEWS

Climate change a big worry for young Greeks, EU survey shows

A family enjoys an afternoon outdoors at a former factory in the Piraeus suburb of Drapetsona on Sunday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
SURVEY

Public fatigue reflected in latest poll

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
PULSE POLL

Survey shows Covid vaccine gaining ground as lockdown fatigue grows

poll-shows-nd-maintaining-solid-lead-more-greeks-warming-to-jab
NEWS

Poll shows ND maintaining solid lead, more Greeks warming to jab