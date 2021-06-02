nd-holds-clear-lead-over-syriza-in-poll

The ruling Conservatives lead by 13 percent over main opposition SYRIZA in voter intention, according to a new poll by Pulse, conducted on behalf of broadcaster SKAI.

New Democracy gathers 36.5% and SYRIZA 23.5%. They are followed by KINAL with 6.5%, the Communist Party (KKE) with 5.5%, Greek Solution with 4% and MeRA25 with 3.5%, while 6.5% of the sample answered “other party.”

Another 4.5% said they would vote blank, invalid or abstention and 8.5% declared that they were undecided, or did not want to respond.