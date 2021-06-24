archaeological-site-registry-available-online

A registry of all archaeological sites, including sites protected because of their historical significance, is now available online to all interested.

Patterned on the cadastral map of properties, this registry will not only provide information about a site, including pictures, but also its coordinates as well as links to legal documentation on their designation as protected sites. Moreover, property owners can measure the distance of their property from the site and be instantly informed over any development restrictions on their property.

The registry’s portal, arxaiologikoktimatologio.gov.gr, so far includes 14,700 monuments, 3,400 archaeological and historical sites, and 844 protected zones, a total of 32 terabytes of data. More data will be entered soon, including all museums around the country.

The European Union-financed, 5.8-million-euro project took 10 years to complete.