Women in the Revolution | Athens | To October 31

The B&M Theocharakis Foundation presents “Women in the Revolution of 1821,” a thematic exhibition honoring the trials and tribulations of Greek women who took part in the Greek War of Independence. The fighting spirit of these women is depicted in 100 paintings, porcelain dishes and decorative objects from the 19th century. The pieces on display are from the collection of Michalis and Dimitra Varkarakis. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.thf.gr.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music,

9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206