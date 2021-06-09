WHAT'S ON

Re-Constitution ’21 | Nafplio | To June 30

re-constitution-21-nafplio-to-june-30

The Nafplio Annex of the National Gallery, in cooperation with the National Historical Museum, presents an exhibition commemorating the Greek War of Independence in the Peloponnese, part of the NHM’s wider “Re-Constitution ’21” program.

The exhibition, which utilizes a wealth of primary sources and heirlooms from the NHM, along with paintings from the permanent collection of the Nafplio gallery, brings to life people and events from the era of the Greek uprising.

The exhibition sets the mood by examining the political, social and ideological framework of the War of Independence by looking at the years leading up to its outbreak. It looks at the Modern Greek Enlightenment, the Filiki Eteria (or Society of Friends) and the gradual buildup to the revolution, moving on to the course of the war itself and then on to the government of Ioannis Kapodistrias and the forging of a Greek identity in the years immediately after liberation.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission costs 3 euros.

National Gallery – Nafplio Annex, 23 Sidiras Merarchias, tel 27520.219.15, nationalgallery.gr

