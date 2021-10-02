CULTURE

Yiannis Moschos made new director of National Theatre

yiannis-moschos-made-new-director-of-national-theatre
[AMNA]

Director and playwright Yiannis Moschos has been appointed as the new artistic director of the National Theatre, following a process for the expression of interest and the advice of the Special Committee for Evaluation and Selection.

The procedure was followed for the first time for the selection of the artistic director in the the most important theatre of the country.

“Yiannis Moschos emerged through a completely transparent, democratic and meritocratic process. The personalities of the chairman and the members of the Special Committee, whom I thank warmly for their not-at-all easy task – guaranteed the process, which was instituted for the first time in our country,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to the new artistic director. Success in his work is directly related to the prestige of the institution he wanted to serve.”

Culture Theater
