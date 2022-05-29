Creatives shaping Athens open their Kypseli homes
Artists, architects, designers, musicians, writers, directors and other creatives who live in the downtown Athens district of Kypseli are opening their homes and studios to the public for a week in an initiative aimed at shining a spotlight on the turnaround of one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.
Running from this Monday to June 5, “Kypseli Mon Amour!” comprises tours of the participants’ favorite rooms, pop-up exhibitions, discussions, lectures, food and much more that demonstrates culture’s positive contribution to the shaping of our cities.