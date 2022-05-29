CULTURE

Creatives shaping Athens open their Kypseli homes

[Perikles Merakos]

Artists, architects, designers, musicians, writers, directors and other creatives who live in the downtown Athens district of Kypseli are opening their homes and studios to the public for a week in an initiative aimed at shining a spotlight on the turnaround of one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. 

Running from this Monday to June 5, “Kypseli Mon Amour!” comprises tours of the participants’ favorite rooms, pop-up exhibitions, discussions, lectures, food and much more that demonstrates culture’s positive contribution to the shaping of our cities.

